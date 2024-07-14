Burtech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Shares Down 0.8%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 2,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burtech Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC raised its position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Burtech Acquisition were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.