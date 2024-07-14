C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock Position Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 90.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,844 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 11.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 111,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The firm had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

