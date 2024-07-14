CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.14. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 52,500 shares.

CanAsia Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$15.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About CanAsia Energy

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

