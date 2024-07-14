Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of USAT opened at $6.57 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
