Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 195.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,220 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 20,869 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %

WMT stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $70.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

