Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11,242.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 106,692 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $8,216,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $376.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $238.44 and a one year high of $389.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.10.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

