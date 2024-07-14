Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $376.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.53. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.44 and a twelve month high of $389.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

