Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 154,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castellum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTM. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Castellum by 82.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Castellum during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Castellum by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castellum Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CTM opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Castellum has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

About Castellum

Castellum ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

