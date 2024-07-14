Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day moving average of $180.10. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

