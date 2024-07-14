Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Centene by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Centene by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,878,000 after acquiring an additional 385,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Centene by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,173,000 after acquiring an additional 467,246 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Centene by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,664,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,975,000 after acquiring an additional 117,243 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Centene’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

