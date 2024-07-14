Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.45. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.23% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

