Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR) versus Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Critical Analysis

Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cheer and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cheer alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheer N/A N/A N/A Five9 -6.56% -9.09% -2.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Cheer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Cheer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheer 0 0 0 0 N/A Five9 0 2 13 0 2.87

This is a summary of current ratings for Cheer and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Five9 has a consensus price target of $80.71, indicating a potential upside of 84.53%. Given Five9’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than Cheer.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheer and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheer $152.33 million 0.17 $30.48 million N/A N/A Five9 $910.49 million 3.55 -$81.76 million ($0.85) -51.46

Cheer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9.

Volatility & Risk

Cheer has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Five9 beats Cheer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheer

(Get Free Report)

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games. The company also provides CHEERS Telepathy, an artificial intelligence content creation platform; CHEERS Open Data, a platform that provides industry solutions; CheerCar, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and production, such as short videos, online variety shows, online drama, live stream, and Cheers series. In addition, it is developing CheerChat App, a social app; and CHEERS Metaverse, a platform to provide immersive digital experiences. The company was formerly known as Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheer Holding, Inc. in November 2023. Cheer Holding, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. The company's platform comprises of including interactive virtual agent, agent assist, workflow automation, workforce engagement management, AI insights, and AI summaries that allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. It also matches each customer interaction with an agent resource and delivers customer data to the agent in real-time through integrations with adjacent enterprise applications, such as CRM software, to optimize the customer experience and enhance agent productivity. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

