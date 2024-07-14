Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Cut by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $155.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $286.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

