China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
Shares of CGA opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.49.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $32.94 million for the quarter.
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
