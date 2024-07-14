Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Up 0.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $67.38 to $71.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $58.67 and last traded at $57.84. 3,112,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 13,598,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3,050.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.