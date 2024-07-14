Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Update

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Coast Entertainment Price Performance

ARDLF stock opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40. Coast Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$0.40.

Coast Entertainment Company Profile

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife attractions under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

