Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RQI opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

