Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RLTY)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE RLTY opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.11.
About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
