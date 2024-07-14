Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RLTY)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RLTY opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

