Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

