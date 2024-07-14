Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.