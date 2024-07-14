Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTA)

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 131.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PTA opened at $19.98 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.