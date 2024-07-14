Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community West Bancshares

In other Community West Bancshares news, EVP Anthony Kenneth Ramos purchased 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 14,881 shares of company stock valued at $256,663 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWBC. StockNews.com upgraded Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CWBC stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.88. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 20.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.