CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

CompX International Price Performance

CompX International stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. The company has a market cap of $286.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.76. CompX International has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 12.78%.

CompX International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompX International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. CompX International’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 998.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CompX International were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.