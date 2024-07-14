Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) & Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) Critical Comparison

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and Mobile Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 17.61% 22.60% 17.28% Mobile Infrastructure N/A -2.18% -1.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Mobile Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.5% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Mobile Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $44.72 million 1.41 $7.78 million $0.78 8.23 Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million 3.30 -$25.12 million N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Mobile Infrastructure on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Mobile Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.