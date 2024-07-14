CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 398,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,462,000 after buying an additional 445,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,437,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,994,000 after buying an additional 423,338 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6,046.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 140,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEIX opened at $101.30 on Friday. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.24.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

