Contrasting TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and TaskUs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $210.99 million 0.50 $3.00 million $0.02 51.03 TaskUs $924.36 million 1.47 $45.69 million $0.51 30.35

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than So-Young International. TaskUs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than So-Young International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 0 0 N/A TaskUs 2 4 2 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for So-Young International and TaskUs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TaskUs has a consensus target price of $14.13, indicating a potential downside of 8.75%. Given TaskUs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than So-Young International.

Volatility & Risk

So-Young International has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TaskUs has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 0.80% 0.48% 0.38% TaskUs 5.23% 16.61% 8.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of TaskUs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TaskUs beats So-Young International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

(Get Free Report)

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com. It provides content in various media formats on its online platform generated by users, including professional generated, content from in-house editorial team that shares opinions on specific new medical procedures and trends; user generated content comprising Beauty Diaries that provides details about medical institution, doctor, price, and other information on the treatment; professional user generated, contents from the medical aesthetic influencers; and doctor generated, content from doctors to generate knowledge. In addition, the company offers consumption healthcare services, including dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, physical examinations, gynecology, and postnatal care; reservation services; and software as a service. Further, it engages in research and development, production, sales, and agency of laser and other optoelectronic medical beauty equipment; manufacture and sells light therapy device, surgical laser device and other equipment; internet information and technology advisory; online medical treatment and consultation; management consulting; internet culture; micro finance services, as well as sells cosmetics products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also provides trust and safety solutions, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated visual, text, and audio content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content, as well as risk management, compliance, identity management, and fraud services; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, context relevance, and transcription services for training and tuning machine learning algorithms that enables to develop AI systems. It serves clients in various industry segments comprising e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, technology, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.