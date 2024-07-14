Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.20

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 157512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

The firm has a market cap of $629.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $466,533.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $10,181,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,363,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

