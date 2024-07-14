Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Up 27.8% in June

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCT. StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCT opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $54.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.58. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.24%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

