Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Up 27.8% in June

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCT. StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
Shares of CMCT opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $54.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.58. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.24%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
