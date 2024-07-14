CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $71,172,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $3,358,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 211.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 2,426.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,634 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $79.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

