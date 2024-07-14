Critical Analysis: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) versus KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out -217.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.81 billion 3.04 $105.49 million $0.15 192.48 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $640.41 million 1.05 -$30.85 million ($0.46) -21.00

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 5.07% 3.02% 0.87% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust -1.39% 10.38% 1.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vornado Realty Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 5 6 0 0 1.55 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $24.27, indicating a potential downside of 15.92%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $11.29, indicating a potential upside of 16.89%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

