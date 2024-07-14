Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.08. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 149,912 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cytosorbents Trading Up 10.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 334,005 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 309,543 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

See Also

