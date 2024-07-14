Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 530,167 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,571,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,167 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $237,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,015,755. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.06.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $185.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

