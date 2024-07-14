Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cfra lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.78.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $112.50 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

