Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.33

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.33 and traded as high as $89.75. Danaos shares last traded at $87.27, with a volume of 87,435 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Danaos Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $253.45 million during the quarter. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 59.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 29.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaos by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Danaos during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

