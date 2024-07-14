DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 13.0 %
DTEA stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.
About DAVIDsTEA
