Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of Delek US worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 510.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,971 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 2,421.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 900,600 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 777,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $16,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DK opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -80.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $71,078. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

