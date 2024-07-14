Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.63. Approximately 258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Democracy International Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Democracy International Fund stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 12.86% of Democracy International Fund worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Democracy International Fund

The Democracy International Fund (DMCY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democracy Investments International index. The fund tracks an index of global, large- and mid-cap companies outside the US. The index aims to overweight investments in democratic countries while underweighting those in authoritarian countries.

