Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,158.90

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,158.90 ($27.65) and traded as high as GBX 2,338 ($29.95). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,318 ($29.69), with a volume of 69,132 shares.

Derwent London Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,276.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.70, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rob Wilkinson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,318 ($29.69) per share, for a total transaction of £34,770 ($44,536.95). 8.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.