DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in DexCom by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,102 shares of company stock valued at $755,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

