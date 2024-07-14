DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in DexCom by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,102 shares of company stock worth $755,103. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.