Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 15.2% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Diageo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 228,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Diageo by 15.3% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Diageo by 8.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,730.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $131.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $179.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

