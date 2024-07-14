Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3,088.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIS opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

