Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$2.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$459.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.59. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$2.97.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.06 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 54.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1900883 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIV. CIBC lowered Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Diversified Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

