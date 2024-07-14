Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $94.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.09.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

