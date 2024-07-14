Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,926 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4,483.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Archrock by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Archrock Stock Performance

AROC stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

