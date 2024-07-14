Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 1,286 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,286 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 77.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $321.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.76. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $352.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

