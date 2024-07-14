Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 7,414 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of KBH opened at $76.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.05. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

KB Home Increases Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Wedbush upped their target price on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

