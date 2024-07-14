Duality Advisers LP Buys 218 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,125,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,803 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETR opened at $109.17 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $114.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

