Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 1,698 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Globant by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

Globant stock opened at $194.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $151.68 and a 12-month high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

