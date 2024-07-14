Duality Advisers LP Has $318,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 82.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $124.97 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

