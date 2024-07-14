Duality Advisers LP Has $365,000 Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,935.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,307 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after buying an additional 311,146 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $404,320.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,248. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Sprout Social Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $68.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

